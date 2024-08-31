PHOTO: Brazil church roof collapses | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Brazil church roof collapses

PHOTO: Brazil church roof collapses

AFP, Brenda Alcantara
An aerial view shows the roof of the Archdiocesan Sanctuary of Our Lady of Conception that collapsed in Recife, Pernambuco state, Brazil, on Friday. Two people were killed and dozens more injured when the roof of a Catholic church in northeastern Brazil fell in on Friday, officials said. 
