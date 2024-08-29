Buildings and power lines damaged as Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Buildings and power lines damaged as Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan
Buildings and power lines damaged as Typhoon Shanshan makes landfall in Japan
Reuters
Published Aug 30, 2024 08:03 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
japan
|
typhoon
|
shanshan
|
miyazaki
|
weather
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.