PHOTO: Heavy rains trigger landslide in Aichi, Japan | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: Heavy rains trigger landslide in Aichi, Japan

PHOTO: Heavy rains trigger landslide in Aichi, Japan

AFP, Jiji Press
Messenger
Clipboard
This photo shows rescue workers outside a house that was hit by a landslide in Gamagori, Aichi prefecture on August 28, 2024. Jiji Press, AFP
Read More:
Gamagori
|
Aichi
|
Japan
|
heavy rainfall
|
weather
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.