China's Wang warns visiting US official over Philippines support | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
China's Wang warns visiting US official over Philippines support
China's Wang warns visiting US official over Philippines support
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 28, 2024 08:50 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
China
|
USA
|
Philippines
|
West Philippine Sea
|
South China Sea
|
Wang Yi
|
Jake Sullivan
|
Philippine Coast Guard
|
Escoda Shoal
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.