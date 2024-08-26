PHOTO: Just another day in Ukraine | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Just another day in Ukraine

PHOTO: Just another day in Ukraine

AFP, Roman Pilipey
 | 
Updated Aug 26, 2024 07:08 PM PHT
People go about their own business as they take shelter in the Teatralna metro station during a Russian air attack, in Kyiv.
