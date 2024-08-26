PHOTO: Just another day in Ukraine | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
PHOTO: Just another day in Ukraine
PHOTO: Just another day in Ukraine
AFP, Roman Pilipey
Published Aug 26, 2024 06:37 PM PHT
|
Updated Aug 26, 2024 07:08 PM PHT
Read More:
Russia
|
Ukraine
|
war
|
conflict
|
missile
|
attack
|
shelter
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.