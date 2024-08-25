Israel says Lebanon strikes thwarted large-scale Hezbollah attack | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Israel says Lebanon strikes thwarted large-scale Hezbollah attack

Israel says Lebanon strikes thwarted large-scale Hezbollah attack

Agence France-Presse, Jay Deshmukh and Robbie Corey-Boulet with Lisa Golden in Beirut
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Israel
|
Lebanon
|
Hezbollah
|
Israel-Hamas War
|
Palestine
|
Gaza
|
Benjamin Netanyahu
|
Fuad Shukr
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.