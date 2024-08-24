'Sick and scared': Burundi treats mpox patients | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

'Sick and scared': Burundi treats mpox patients

'Sick and scared': Burundi treats mpox patients

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
mpox
|
health
|
Burundi
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.