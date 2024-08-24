'Sick and scared': Burundi treats mpox patients | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
'Sick and scared': Burundi treats mpox patients
'Sick and scared': Burundi treats mpox patients
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 24, 2024 11:35 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
mpox
|
health
|
Burundi
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.