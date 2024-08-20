Trump eyes Elon Musk for Cabinet position, advisory role | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Trump eyes Elon Musk for Cabinet position, advisory role

Trump eyes Elon Musk for Cabinet position, advisory role

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
donald trump
|
elon musk
|
us elections
|
us politics
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.