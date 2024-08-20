PHOTO: Blue Supermoon in Seville | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Blue Supermoon in Seville

AFP, Cristina Quicler
The full Moon rises over the cathedral of Seville on August 19, 2024. - The "blue supermoon" that rises on August 19, 2024 is the unification of a super Moon and a blue Moon. The term "blue Moon" has nothing to do with color but refers to the third full Moon in an astronomical season of four. A super Moon, meanwhile, refers to a full Moon that occurs when it is closer to Earth in its orbit, resulting in a slightly larger and brighter appearance. Cristina Quicler, AFP
