PHOTO: On World Photography Day | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: On World Photography Day

PHOTO: On World Photography Day

AFP, Bashar Taleb, AFP
Messenger
Clipboard
Of the 113 journalists killed in the war documented by the Committee to Protest Journalists, more than half are photojournalists.
Read More:
photojournalist
|
war
|
Gaza
|
Israel
|
conflict
|
World Photogrpahy Day
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.