Ex-US congressman George Santos pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Ex-US congressman George Santos pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud

Ex-US congressman George Santos pleads guilty to identity theft, wire fraud

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
george santos
|
identity theft
|
wire fraud
|
new york
|
republican
|
us politics
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.