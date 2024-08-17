Indian doctors stage nationwide strike over colleague's rape and murder | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Indian doctors stage nationwide strike over colleague's rape and murder

Indian doctors stage nationwide strike over colleague's rape and murder

Agence France-Presse, Arunabh Saikia and Sailendra Sil in Kolkata
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
rape
|
India
|
Kolkata
|
New Delhi
|
violence against women
|
sexual violence
|
crime
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.