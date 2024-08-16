Thai lower house elects Paetongtarn, Thaksin's daughter, as PM | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Thai lower house elects Paetongtarn, Thaksin's daughter, as PM
Thai lower house elects Paetongtarn, Thaksin's daughter, as PM
Kyodo News
Published Aug 16, 2024 04:12 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Thailand
|
Paetongtarn Shinawatra
|
Thaksin Shinawatra
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.