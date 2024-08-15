PHOTO: Catholic church celebrates the Solemnity of Assumption of Mary | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Catholic church celebrates the Solemnity of Assumption of Mary

AFP, Ed Jones
Worshippers take part in a torch-light parade outside the Sanctuaire Notre-Dame de Lourdes during the 151st National Pilgrimage of the Assumption, in Lourdes, southern France, on August 14, 2024. Ed Jones, AFP
Solemnity of the Assumption of Mary
Catholic Church
Sanctuaire Notre-Dame de Lourdes
