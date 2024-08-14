US approves $20 billion weapons package for Israel | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
US approves $20 billion weapons package for Israel
US approves $20 billion weapons package for Israel
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 14, 2024 09:27 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
war
|
Middle East
|
US
|
Hezbollah
|
Iran
|
Israel
|
Gaza
|
Hamas
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.