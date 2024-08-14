Heat and urban sprawl worsened fires in Athens outskirts, says expert | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Heat and urban sprawl worsened fires in Athens outskirts, says expert
Heat and urban sprawl worsened fires in Athens outskirts, says expert
Reuters
Published Aug 14, 2024 10:53 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Greece
|
Athens
|
wildfire
|
climate change
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.