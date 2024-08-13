PHOTO: Fight against dengue in Indonesia | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: Fight against dengue in Indonesia

PHOTO: Fight against dengue in Indonesia

AFP, Chaideer Mahyuddin
Messenger
Clipboard
The World Health Organization has reported that Indonesia's number of dengue cases as of July this year is three times higher than the same period in 2023.
Read More:
Indonesia
|
dengue
|
health
|
WHO
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.