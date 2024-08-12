Heat killed nearly 50,000 in Europe in 2023: study | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Heat killed nearly 50,000 in Europe in 2023: study
Heat killed nearly 50,000 in Europe in 2023: study
Agence France-Presse
Published Aug 13, 2024 06:35 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
climate change
|
heatwave
|
europe
|
weather
|
carbon emissions
|
science
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.