US says plea deal reached with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed

More
ABS-CBN News
World
World
US says plea deal reached with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
US says plea deal reached with 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed
Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
US
|
9/11
|
terrorism
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.