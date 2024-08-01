Pope visits Catholic nun who works with LGBTQ community

More
ABS-CBN News
World
World
Pope visits Catholic nun who works with LGBTQ community
Pope visits Catholic nun who works with LGBTQ community
Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
Pope Francis
|
LGBT
|
Catholic
|
religion
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.