Meet the Los Angeles comedian going viral for impersonating Kamala Harris
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Meet the Los Angeles comedian going viral for impersonating Kamala Harris
Meet the Los Angeles comedian going viral for impersonating Kamala Harris
Reuters
Published Aug 01, 2024 12:21 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
US
|
US elections
|
Biden
|
Trump
|
Harris
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.