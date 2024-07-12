US 'moving forward' with 500-pound bombs for Israel
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
US 'moving forward' with 500-pound bombs for Israel
US 'moving forward' with 500-pound bombs for Israel
Agence France-Presse
Published Jul 12, 2024 09:35 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ANC promo
|
US
|
Israel
|
Biden
|
Gaza
|
war
|
Hamas
|
Palestine
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.