Ukraine gets new $225 million US military aid after Biden meets Zelenskiy
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Ukraine gets new $225 million US military aid after Biden meets Zelenskiy
Ukraine gets new $225 million US military aid after Biden meets Zelenskiy
Reuters
Published Jul 12, 2024 08:36 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ANC promo
|
US
|
Biden
|
Trump
|
elections
|
Putin
|
NATO
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.