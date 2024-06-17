Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha

More
ABS-CBN News
World
World
Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha
Hajj pilgrims 'stone the devil' as Muslims mark Eid al-Adha
Agence France-Presse
 | 
Updated Jun 17, 2024 11:51 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ANC promo
|
Eidl Adha
|
Islam
|
Muslim
|
haj
|
hajj
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.