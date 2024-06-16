Israeli army announces 'tactical pause' in part of southern Gaza
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Israeli army announces 'tactical pause' in part of southern Gaza
Israeli army announces 'tactical pause' in part of southern Gaza
Agence France-Presse
Published Jun 16, 2024 04:02 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Gaza
|
Israel
|
Palestine
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.