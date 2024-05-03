To fend off tourists, a town in Japan is building a big screen blocking the view of Mount Fuji
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
To fend off tourists, a town in Japan is building a big screen blocking the view of Mount Fuji
To fend off tourists, a town in Japan is building a big screen blocking the view of Mount Fuji
Associated Press
Published May 03, 2024 10:56 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Japan
|
travel
|
tourists
|
Mt Fuji
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.