'Sheer terror': Passengers describe turbulence-hit flight that put 20 in intensive care

More
ABS-CBN News
World
World
'Sheer terror': Passengers describe turbulence-hit flight that put 20 in intensive care
'Sheer terror': Passengers describe turbulence-hit flight that put 20 in intensive care
Associated Press, Napat Kongsawad
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Singapore Airlines
|
turbulence
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.