Sweltering heat across Asia was 45 times more likely because of climate change, study finds
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Sweltering heat across Asia was 45 times more likely because of climate change, study finds
Sweltering heat across Asia was 45 times more likely because of climate change, study finds
AP, By SIBI ARASU Associated Press
Published May 15, 2024 06:45 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
asia
|
climate change
|
weather
|
extreme heat
|
disasters
|
anc promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.