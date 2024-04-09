Giant waves crash over seawall, flooding street in Brittany

ADVERTISEMENT

More
World
World
Giant waves crash over seawall, flooding street in Brittany
Giant waves crash over seawall, flooding street in Brittany
Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
france
|
saint-malo
|
Storm Pierrick
|
normandy
|
anc promo
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.