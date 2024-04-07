Troops head back to base as Israel reduces presence in southern Gaza

ADVERTISEMENT

More
World
World
Troops head back to base as Israel reduces presence in southern Gaza
Troops head back to base as Israel reduces presence in southern Gaza
Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Israel
|
Gaza
|
Palestine
|
war
|
overseas
|
Egypt
|
Israel-Hamas War
|
Hamas
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.