Half of anime industry workers log over 225 monthly hours: survey

ADVERTISEMENT

More
World
World
Half of anime industry workers log over 225 monthly hours: survey
Half of anime industry workers log over 225 monthly hours: survey
Kyodo News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Anime
|
Workers
|
Tokyo
|
Japan
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.