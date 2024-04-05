Tear gas fired at Jerusalem's al Aqsa; worshippers disperse

ADVERTISEMENT

More
World
World
Tear gas fired at Jerusalem's al Aqsa; worshippers disperse
Tear gas fired at Jerusalem's al Aqsa; worshippers disperse
Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
israel
|
islam
|
al aqsa
|
temple mount
|
anc promo
|
ramadan
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.