Police video shows explosion during drone attack on Kharkiv

ADVERTISEMENT

More
World
World
Police video shows explosion during drone attack on Kharkiv
Police video shows explosion during drone attack on Kharkiv
Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Kharkiv
|
explosion
|
drone attack
|
overseas
|
war
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.