Police video shows explosion during drone attack on Kharkiv
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Police video shows explosion during drone attack on Kharkiv
Police video shows explosion during drone attack on Kharkiv
Reuters
Published Apr 05, 2024 01:37 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Kharkiv
|
explosion
|
drone attack
|
overseas
|
war
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.