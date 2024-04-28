Thousands gather in Tel Aviv, calling for immediate ceasefire deal to free hostages

More
ABS-CBN News
World
World
Thousands gather in Tel Aviv, calling for immediate ceasefire deal to free hostages
Thousands gather in Tel Aviv, calling for immediate ceasefire deal to free hostages
Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Tel Aviv
|
Israel
|
Gaza
|
Hamas
|
war
|
overseas
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.