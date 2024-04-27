Airdropped aid lands in Gaza as blast, smoke seen near border with Israel
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Airdropped aid lands in Gaza as blast, smoke seen near border with Israel
Airdropped aid lands in Gaza as blast, smoke seen near border with Israel
Reuters
Published Apr 27, 2024 05:29 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Gaza
|
Gaza aid
|
Israel
|
Israel-Hamas War
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.