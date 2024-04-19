Volunteers use kayaks to help Dubai residents stranded by flood waters
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Volunteers use kayaks to help Dubai residents stranded by flood waters
Volunteers use kayaks to help Dubai residents stranded by flood waters
Reuters
Published Apr 19, 2024 12:01 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
weather
|
floods
|
UAE
|
Dubai
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.