China says Philippine-US joint drills in South China Sea will lead to 'greater insecurity'

More
ABS-CBN News
World
World
China says Philippine-US joint drills in South China Sea will lead to 'greater insecurity'
China says Philippine-US joint drills in South China Sea will lead to 'greater insecurity'
Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
China
|
US
|
South China Sea
|
West Philippine Sea
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.