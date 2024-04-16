Ukraine 'ran out' of missiles to defend key plant, Zelensky says

ADVERTISEMENT

More
World
World
Ukraine 'ran out' of missiles to defend key plant, Zelensky says
Ukraine 'ran out' of missiles to defend key plant, Zelensky says
Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ukraine
|
Volodymyr Zelensky
|
russia
|
anc promo
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.