Ukraine 'ran out' of missiles to defend key plant, Zelensky says
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Ukraine 'ran out' of missiles to defend key plant, Zelensky says
Ukraine 'ran out' of missiles to defend key plant, Zelensky says
Agence France-Presse
Published Apr 16, 2024 06:45 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
ukraine
|
Volodymyr Zelensky
|
russia
|
anc promo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.