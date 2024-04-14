Dozens of objects flying across skies seen over Israel, West Bank and Jerusalem

ADVERTISEMENT

More
World
World
Dozens of objects flying across skies seen over Israel, West Bank and Jerusalem
Dozens of objects flying across skies seen over Israel, West Bank and Jerusalem
Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Israel
|
Iran
|
West Bank
|
Jerusalem
|
United States
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
News Logo
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.