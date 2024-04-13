Trump's hush money trial will not be delayed due to publicity, judge rules
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Trump's hush money trial will not be delayed due to publicity, judge rules
Trump's hush money trial will not be delayed due to publicity, judge rules
Reuters
Published Apr 13, 2024 11:40 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
US
|
Biden
|
Trump
|
elections
|
hush money
|
trial
|
politics
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.