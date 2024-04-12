Major power plant hit in Russian strikes near Kyiv
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Major power plant hit in Russian strikes near Kyiv
Major power plant hit in Russian strikes near Kyiv
Reuters
Published Apr 12, 2024 08:52 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Russia
|
Ukraine
|
war
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.