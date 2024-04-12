Biden says PH, Japan, US 'to build free, open' Indo-Pacific amid China’s aggression
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Biden says PH, Japan, US 'to build free, open' Indo-Pacific amid China’s aggression
Biden says PH, Japan, US 'to build free, open' Indo-Pacific amid China’s aggression
Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News
Published Apr 12, 2024 01:52 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
JAPHUS trilateral summit
|
Bongbong Marcos
|
Joe Biden
|
South China Sea
|
China
|
Beijing
|
West Philippine Sea
|
politics
|
diplomacy
|
Philippines
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.