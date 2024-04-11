Beijing says US, Japan 'smeared and attacked' China
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Beijing says US, Japan 'smeared and attacked' China
Beijing says US, Japan 'smeared and attacked' China
Agence France-Presse
Published Apr 11, 2024 04:14 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
China
|
US
|
Japan
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.