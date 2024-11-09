China's Xi hails 'new chapter' in relations with Indonesia | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

China's Xi hails 'new chapter' in relations with Indonesia

China's Xi hails 'new chapter' in relations with Indonesia

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
anc promo
|
Indonesia
|
China
|
Prabowo Subianto
|
Xi Jinping
|
Joko Widodo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.