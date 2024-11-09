Black Americans targeted with racist text messages following presidential election | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Black Americans targeted with racist text messages following presidential election

Black Americans targeted with racist text messages following presidential election

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
absnews
|
Donald Trump
|
racism
|
Black Americans
|
US elections
|
US politics
|
Republican Party
|
political violence
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.