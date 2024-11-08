Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says

Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says

Reuters
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Gaza
|
Palestine
|
Israel
|
UN
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.