Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says
Nearly 70% of Gaza war dead women and children, UN rights office says
Reuters
Published Nov 08, 2024 11:06 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Gaza
|
Palestine
|
Israel
|
UN
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.