Intense floods hit Catalonia after Valencia flooding catastrophe | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
World
World
Intense floods hit Catalonia after Valencia flooding catastrophe
Intense floods hit Catalonia after Valencia flooding catastrophe
Reuters
Published Nov 08, 2024 10:45 PM PHT
Read More:
Spain
|
flood
|
Catalonia
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.