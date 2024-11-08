Biden vows peaceful White House handover, Trump eyes Putin talks | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

Biden vows peaceful White House handover, Trump eyes Putin talks

Biden vows peaceful White House handover, Trump eyes Putin talks

Agence France-Presse
Messenger
Clipboard
anc

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
US
|
US elections
|
Harris
|
Trump
|
Kamala Harris
|
Donald Trump
|
vote
|
JD Vance
|
Tim Walz
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.