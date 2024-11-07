PHOTO: Trump's second shot at US presidency | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: Trump's second shot at US presidency

PHOTO: Trump's second shot at US presidency

AFP, Jim Watson
Messenger
Clipboard
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures at supporters after speaking as he holds hands with former US First Lady Melania Trump during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, early on November 6, 2024. Jim Watson, AFP
Read More:
US President
|
Donald Trump
|
Melania Trump
|
US election
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.