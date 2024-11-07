PHOTO: Harris concedes poll defeat to Trump | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

World

World

PHOTO: Harris concedes poll defeat to Trump

PHOTO: Harris concedes poll defeat to Trump

AFP, Angela Weiss
Messenger
Clipboard
US Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Howard University in Washington, DC, on November 6, 2024. - Donald Trump won a sweeping victory Wednesday in the US presidential election, defeating Kamala Harris to complete an astonishing political comeback that sent shock waves around the world. Angela Weiss, AFP
Read More:
US Vice President Kamala Harris
|
US election
|
Donald Trump
|
Democrats
|
ABSNews
|
Harris Trump
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.